Home BancShares, Inc. Names Randy Sims Vice Chairman of Home BancShares and Executive Chairman of Centennial Bank

CONWAY, Ark., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, announced today that Randy Sims, Chief Executive Officer and President of Home BancShares, has been named to Vice Chairman of Home BancShares and Executive Chairman of Centennial Bank.



Centennial Bank has experienced successful growth in the last twenty years. It makes sense as we look to the future to utilize our talented team in the best ways possible that will benefit the Bank, the Holding Company and the shareholders.



Sims will replace Robert Adcock who was Vice Chairman of Home BancShares.



John Allison remains as Chairman of Home BancShares and Sims will hold the positions of Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Home BancShares and Executive Chairman of Centennial Bank. Tracy French remains as Chief Executive Officer of Centennial Bank and Robert Adcock remains as Vice Chairman of Centennial Bank.



Allison's role at Home BancShares goes unchanged. He will continue to advise the Bank and remain focused on holding company activities such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic alternatives and working with our investment community.



"I have worked with Johnny for thirty-two years and he has been my mentor. The fundamental principles that this company was built on are the principles that Johnny and I created to make this company a success. The Bank will continue down the path that we have already created," said Randy Sims.



"Centennial Bank is fortunate to have a strong bench with a lot of depth and experience," said John Allison. "Randy Sims has been with me and the Bank since day one. He knows the history of the Bank, our customers and our shareholders and has a great team to work with," continued Allison.



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HOMB."



