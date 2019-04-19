AMERISAFE to Present at Burkenroads Reports 2019 Investment Conference

DERIDDER, La., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that Vincent J. Gagliano, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer and Angela Pearson, Vice President and Controller, will present at the 23rd Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference hosted by Tulane University's Freeman School of Business. The event will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.



The event is free and open to the public. To see the conference agenda and register please go to www.burkenroad.org. AMERISAFE's presentation will be webcast live at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern). To listen to the audio webcast and view accompanying presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the AMERISAFE website at www.amerisafe.com. A replay will be archived on the site shortly after the presentation concludes.



About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO

AMERISAFE

337.463.9052