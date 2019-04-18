Save the Date: Two New Neighborhoods Debut April 27th at Emerald Park, the Newest Enclave of New Haven in Ontario Ranch

ONTARIO RANCH, Calif., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the date for April 27th when two highly anticipated new neighborhoods debut at Emerald Park, the exciting new enclave within New Haven in Ontario Ranch. The Grand Opening event will give you an opportunity to tour ten beautifully decorated model homes at Holiday and Solstice at Emerald Park. These two stunning townhome collections by Brookfield Residential are updated offerings to New Haven's enormously popular and fast-selling Holiday and Solstice neighborhoods.



Holiday at Emerald Park, coming soon to the established master-planned community of New Haven in Ontario Ranch, CA is now pre-selling and offers six stylish townhome designs in one, two, or three bedroom configurations. Plus, every home at Holiday will feature our Connected Home experience, making daily life easier, more convenient, and secure.





Holiday at Emerald Park features two-story townhomes spanning from approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet with open-concept living areas and refreshing outdoor spaces. Holiday offers a variety of floorplan designs in one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. Well-planned interiors are highlighted comfortable living areas, modern kitchens, master suites with walk-in closets, private covered decks or patios, and one- or two-car garages. Every home includes the Connected Home package, enabling homeowners to remotely control their front door lock, thermostat, lighting and more from a smart phone. Prices start from the $300,000s.

The two-story townhomes at Solstice at Emerald Park present light-filled interiors spanning from approximately 1,138 to 1,534 square feet in two and three bedroom configurations with up to two and one-half baths, spacious living areas for family time, modern kitchens, large master bedrooms with walk-in closets, charming patios or covered decks, and side-by-side two car garages. The Connected Home package is included in every home, offering homeowners a convenient way to control and monitor products in the home like the front door lock, thermostat and lighting all from a smart phone. Prices start from the mid $300,000s.

In addition to touring brand new models at both collections, the Grand Opening Event will have food and light refreshments, as well as music and entertainment. Guests will also be encouraged to explore New Haven's incredible setting, where spectacular amenities and community events keep residents energized and connected all year long. The Resort at Picnic Park and Cherry Park are overflowing with recreational attractions to discover, while the upcoming Emerald Park opens soon and is just steps from the new neighborhoods. The new Emerald Park will have a sparkling swimming pool, covered cabana with outdoor fireplace, a super playground, firepits, barbecues and a picnic garden. The location in Ontario Ranch adds another layer of appeal, where freeways, great shopping and excellent schools are all within reach.

To learn more about New Haven's Emerald Park neighborhoods, visit New Haven today and attend the Model Grand Opening on April 27th. For information on New Haven's other neighborhoods currently selling, tour individual model homes or go to www.NewHavenLife.com for immediate details.

"Our new Holiday and Solstice neighborhoods at Emerald Park are poised to be one of the community's most popular addresses with beautiful townhome designs in a vibrant new section of New Haven," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Join us for the Model Grand Opening on April 27th to explore each floorplan in-person and find the design that complements your lifestyle."

The master-planned community of New Haven continues Brookfield Residential's legacy of creating the best places to call home with a variety of masterfully crafted homes in a dynamic, welcoming setting. Along with Holiday and Solstice, the master-plan has two more neighborhoods currently selling, including Waverly at Picnic Park, and Marigold at Picnic Park. Home prices range from the $300,000s to the $600,000s.

Homeowners at New Haven enjoy a full, well-balanced life with a wide range of amenities at Resort at Picnic Park, Cherry Park, Paws Park and soon, Emerald Park. The Resort at Picnic Park impresses with a 3,250-square-foot clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; six acres of open grass; two swimming pools and spa; kids' splash zone and super playground with zipline; plus much more. Cherry Park features a sparkling pool, tot lot, BBQs, picnic tables, and a grassy lawn. Paws Park offers gated and fenced-in small-and-large-dog spaces for your furry friends to play and socialize.

The master-plan is located in Ontario Ranch , which is a visionary model for California Growth that's recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit.

School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com .

To visit New Haven in Ontario Ranch, exit the I-15 at Cantu Galleano Ranch Road. New Haven is located two miles west along the new Ontario Ranch Road. Turn right on New Haven Drive and follow signs to the neighborhoods. Sales centers are open daily: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a d­­ivision of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service.

CONTACT:

Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d32b4a3-7126-40eb-95c4-cb23617a1b15