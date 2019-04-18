SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Indivior PLC

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a federal grand jury had indicted Indivior Inc. and Indivior PLC "for engaging in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, an opioid drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction…" According to a DOJ press release, Indivior is accused of obtaining "billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs into believing that Suboxone Film was safer, less divertible, and less abusable than other opioid-addiction treatment drugs." To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

