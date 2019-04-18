Goodfood Congratulates Guy Leblanc for His Appointment as President and CEO of Investissement Québec and Announces His Resignation as Board Member

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



MONTREAL, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (the "Company" or "Goodfood") (TSX:FOOD) announced today that with his appointment as President and CEO of Investissement Québec, Mr. Guy LeBlanc is obliged to resign as a member of the Board of Directors and as chair of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Investissement Québec is a Québec Government fund that was created to foster the growth of investment in Québec and contribute to economic development and job creation in the Province. Investissement Québec currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management. Given the nature of Investissement Québec and Mr. LeBlanc's position, and to avoid any potential situations of conflict of interest, he is not permitted to continue as a director of the Company.

The Board of Directors would like to wish Mr. LeBlanc great success in his new role at Investissement Québec and to sincerely thank him for his important contributions to Goodfood. Goodfood added more than 1,500 jobs during Mr. LeBlanc's tenure as director of the Company.

"Guy's contribution and dedication to Goodfood from our going public transaction to date has been remarkable and is very much appreciated. We wish him the best as he takes on this significant leadership role," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood.

The Company and the Board of Directors are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to selecting a new director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. LeBlanc's departure.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, and a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta. Goodfood had 159,000 active subscribers as of February 28, 2019. www.makegoodfood.ca

