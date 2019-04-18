Marijuana Tourism Goes Hollywood with New Swissx Cannabis and Gaming Club

Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swissx Labs announced today it will open its first private club in Hollywood on April 20th, 2019. Visitors to the club can purchase a day pass at the door or online that lets them try out the full club experience including exclusive hologram shows produced by Hologram USA, CBD and cannabis joints, hookah hits and health shakes, and video gaming on the big screen. Swissx Labs, founded by Greek billionaire Alki David, grows and processes its products in Gstaad, Switzerland using the finest Gstaad Kush.

Lil Twist 4/20 Party and Grand Opening of the Swissx Lounge at 6654 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles. Ray J hosts. Hologram Shows, surprise guests, luxury CBD and cannabis products.



Lil Twist previews cuts from Young Carter 2 at the grand opening of Hollywood's newest private club, the Swissx Cannabis and Gaming Lounge on Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday 4/20 at 8 PM.









The opening night party will kick off a series of special performance events, with the "Young Money, Lil Twist and Friends" variety show, hosted by Ray J and featuring preview performances of songs from Lil Twist's new album Young Carter 2. The party begins at 8 PM on April 20th at the Swissx Lounge at 6654 Hollywood Boulevard. Go to swissx.com for more information. RSVP to owen@hologramusa.com.

The Swissx club shares a historic theater with the headquarters of David's entertainment and production company Hologram USA and its shows in rotation include resurrections of legends such as Billie Holiday and RnB singer Jackie Wilson as well as controversial hip hop star Chief Keef. The gaming consoles will connect viewers to the massive hologram screen. Gaming and an Esports competition program are being developed by Alexander David, 23.

The theater was once a grand movie hall and later became the flagship of the Pink Pussycat Theater chain--the first mainstream porn theater of its kind, where Deep Throat and other prominent movies debuted in L.A. It later became an Evangelical church.

Many celebrities have endorsed Swissx CBD products including Keeping up with the Kardashians' Scott Disick, Dave Navarro of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Chong, Chief Keef, and Snoop Dogg. Visitors to Hologram USA have included Al Pacino, Billy Zane, George Clinton, Danny DeVito, Flo Rida, and many more. Swissx products are available online worldwide and at the Swissx store next to the club.

"Whether you like to relax with CBD products to soothe aches and anxiety, or go deeper with our full cannabis items, we've got you covered," said Swissx Labs Founder and CEO Alki David. "We've created a safe space to play and chill, to smoke if you want to, and to be entertained. And if you're visiting L.A. and want to see what the legal weed life is all about, pay us a visit."

A one day pass at $19.95 includes a token for a complimentary Swissx joint--either CBD-only or cannabis--and a full day's access to the lounge and all of its entertainment. The cost of

Monthly memberships are $100 and yearly memberships are available now at a charter rate of only $1000. All memberships can be purchased at the door or in advance online at swissx.com.

What: Grand Opening of Swissx Lounge, a private cannabis and gaming club.

When: Saturday, April 20th, 2019. 8 PM

Where: 6654 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028

Who: Lil Twist and friends perform, Ray J hosts

Special offer: Free CBD or cannabis joint w/day pass purchase $19.95

RSVP: owen@hologramusa.com 213-277-7072

