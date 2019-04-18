North American Construction Group Ltd. First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

ACHESON, Alberta, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA, NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-877-291-4570

International: 1-647-788-4919

A replay will be available through June 1, 2019, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 1072404

The live and archived webcast can be accessed at:

http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1990864&s=1&k=7596D8A395C78CA1C45B494C4FD762BA

