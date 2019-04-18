AMYRIS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Northern District of California against Amyris, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Amyris between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants concealed from the investing public:

that the Company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions;

transactions;



that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting;



that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 19, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to "significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018." The Company also disclosed that it "is in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting and may have further deficiencies to report."

On this news, shares of Amyris declined over 20%, closing at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

