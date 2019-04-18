BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against BrightView Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against BrightView Holdings, Inc. ("BrightView" or the "Company") (NYSE:BV) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of BrightView pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with BrightView's initial public offering completed on or around June 28, 2018 (the "IPO") at $22.00 per share.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that:

a material portion of BrightView's contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company;



as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a "managed exit" strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers;



this "managed exit" strategy would negatively impact BrightView's future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and



as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements in the Registration Statement about BrightView's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

