Corcept Therapeutics to Present Data at the 2019 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists' 28th Annual Congress

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol, today announced its roster of presentations at the 28th Annual Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), taking place in Los Angeles, California from April 24 – 28th.



Data presented will include an oral and poster presentation on Saturday, April 27th of results from the Phase 2 trial of Corcept's proprietary, selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant, to treat patients with hypercortisolism. "We are excited to present final efficacy and safety data from relacorilant's successful Phase 2 trial," said Joseph K. Belanoff, M.D., Corcept's Chief Executive Officer, "which we hope to confirm in our ongoing Phase 3 trial, GRACE."

Thursday, April 25th Improvement in Muscle Strength and Psychiatric

Symptoms in a Patient with Persistent Cushing

Disease Treated with Mifepristone



T. Yacoub; K. Palaniswamy e-Poster Presentation

Time: 1:00 - 1:30 pm

Monitor Number: 34 Mifepristone Provides Beneficial Clinical

Improvement in Two Cushing Disease

Cases in a Community Endocrinology Practice



C. Iweha; D. Chavez e-Poster Presentation

Time: 1:30 - 2:00 pm

Monitor Number: 1 Clinical Consequences of an Untreated Cortisol-

Producing Adrenal Adenoma: A 10-Year History



T. Jerkins; R. Jerkins; R. Ray e-Poster Presentation

Time: 1:00 - 1:30 pm

Monitor Number: 17 Prevalence of Hypercortisolism in Patients with Type

2 Diabetes Mellitus with Incidentally Found Adrenal

Adenomas: An Interim Analysis



I. Sachmechi; M. Alkomos; P. Zarghamravanbakhsh;

R. Mahendhar; K. Palaniswamy e-Poster Presentation

Time: 1:30 - 2:00 pm

Monitor Number: 9





Saturday, April 27th Efficacy and Safety of the Selective Glucocorticoid

Receptor Modulator, Relacorilant (up to 400 mg/day),

in Patients with Endogenous Hypercortisolism:

Results from an Open-Label Phase 2 Study



R. Pivonello; A. Kargi; N. Ellison;

A. Moraitis; M. Terzolo Oral Poster Presentation

Time: 10:15 - 10:30 am

Location: Petree Hall

Hypercortisolism

Hypercortisolism, often referred to as Cushing's syndrome, is caused by excessive activity of the hormone cortisol. Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is an orphan disease that most often affects adults aged 20-50. In the United States, an estimated 20,000 patients have Cushing's syndrome, with about 3,000 new patients being diagnosed each year. Symptoms vary, but most people experience one or more of the following manifestations: high blood sugar, diabetes, high blood pressure, upper-body obesity, rounded face, increased fat around the neck, thinning arms and legs, severe fatigue and weak muscles. Irritability, anxiety, cognitive disturbances and depression are also common. Hypercortisolism can affect every organ system in the body and can be lethal if not treated effectively.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Corcept's approved product, Korlym®, was the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Korlym modulates the activity of cortisol at the glucocorticoid receptor, one of the two receptors to which cortisol binds. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and in the use of cortisol modulators, including Korlym, to treat a wide variety of serious disorders.

CONTACT:

Christopher S. James, MD

Director, Investor Relations

Corcept Therapeutics

650-684-8725

cjames@corcept.com

www.corcept.com