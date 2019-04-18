Dynavax to Present Data on Toll-like Receptor 9 Agonist SD-101 at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2019

BERKELEY, Calif., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced it will present data from a Phase 1b/2 combination study of SD-101 and pembrolizumab for patients with advanced melanoma and for patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held May 31 – June 4 in Chicago.



Abstract Number and Title: #6039, "Phase 1b/2, open label, multicenter study of intratumoral SD-101 in combination with pembrolizumab in anti-PD-1 treatment naive patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)"

Poster Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: Sat, Jun 01, 1:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Session Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Board Number: #28

Abstract Number and Title: #9534, "Phase 1b/2, open label, multicenter, study of the combination of SD-101 and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma who are naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy"

Poster Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Session Date and Time: Mon, Jun 03, 1:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Session Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Board Number: #105

Abstract Number and Title: #9555, "Phase 1b/2, open label, multicenter, study of the combination of SD-101 and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic melanoma resistant to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy"

Poster Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Session Date and Time: Mon, Jun 03, 1:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Session Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Board Number: #126

About SD-101

SD-101, the Company's lead clinical candidate, is a proprietary, second-generation, Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist CpG-C class oligodeoxynucleotide. Dynavax is evaluating this intratumoral TLR9 agonist in several clinical studies to assess its safety and activity, including a Phase 1b/2 study in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with advanced melanoma and in patients with head and neck squamous cell cancer, in a clinical collaboration with Merck. Dynavax maintains all commercial rights to SD-101.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax's lead immunotherapy product, SD-101, is an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 studies and its second cancer immunotherapeutic, DV281, is in Phase 1 development. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.

