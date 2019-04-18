SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. – FCHS

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS) from April 1, 2014 through November 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for First Choice investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the First Choice class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/first-choice-healthcare-solutions-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants retained Elite Stock Research, Inc. to falsely promote First Choice securities to investors in order to materially inflate the price of First Choice stock; (2) Christian Romandetti, Sr., First Choice's former CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, participated in a scheme to materially inflate the price of First Choice securities through an unlawful, paid promotional campaign, in which Romandetti personally profited; (3) defendants were in violation of First Choice's internal compliance policies including its Compliance Program, Code of Ethics, and Disclosure Policy, by participating in the pump and dump scheme; and (4) a primary cause of fluctuations in First Choice's stock price was the unlawful campaign, in which Romandetti directly participated, that caused the price of First Choice stock to be inflated while at the same time allowed others to dump their First Choice stock for profit. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/first-choice-healthcare-solutions-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com