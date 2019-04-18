Stein Mart Supports 4th Annual Military Spouse Night Out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) announced today that they are gifting over 1,000 dresses to this year's Military Spouse Night Out being held at the VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena on Thursday, April 25 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. More than 1,200 military spouses are expected to attend this free event which is hosted by the City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department to honor military spouses and our servicemen and servicewomen.



"We are honored to again be a sponsor of this wonderful event. We saw how popular our dresses were last year, so this year, with additional support from several of our vendors, we have doubled the number of dresses from last year," said MaryAnne Morin, President of Stein Mart. "It is our privilege to provide this gift to our deserving military spouses who keep their families together while loved ones are defending our country. This is just a small way to say thank you to the thousands of military families who live in the greater Jacksonville area."

The highlight of the evening is an invitation in to Stein Mart's locker-room turned dressing-room, where the wives can select, try on and take home a brand-new dress. Additionally, participants can visit the Stein Mart table at the event to enter a drawing to win one of four prizes, including a $100 Stein Mart gift card, handbags, jewelry, and bath and body items. They will also receive a special coupon for use in any Jacksonville area store.

The event is open to U.S. and allied military spouses of active-duty, guard, reserve, and retired service members. For more information, persons should call (904) 630-3625 or visit militaryspousenightout19.eventbrite.com.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The Company operates 284 stores across 31 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com.