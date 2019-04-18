SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. – HCSG

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) from April 11, 2017 through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Healthcare Services investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/healthcare-services-group-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company's CEO either knew or was reckless in not knowing that Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the company's track record without a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) defendants concealed that the SEC had written to Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into the company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (3) Healthcare Services concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the company in March 2018 demanding the production of documents in connection with how Healthcare Services calculated earnings per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/healthcare-services-group-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com