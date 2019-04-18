Nasdaq Welcomes Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), a video-first unified communications platform that delivers happiness and fundamentally changes how people interact, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Zoom connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing and enables face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. Their cloud-native platform delivers reliable, high-quality video that is easy to use, manage and deploy, provides an attractive return on investment, is scalable and easily integrates with physical spaces and applications.

"We are proud to open public trading of Zoom shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Nasdaq has been a long-time friend of Zoom, and we are thrilled to partner with them in this new endeavor," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "My most sincere thanks to all of our customers, employees, and partners for your support in getting us to this day. I look forward to continuing to work for you and deliver you happiness for many years to come."

"Zoom's success results from a culture that is focused on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy and robust customer support," said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "They provide a full suite of products and features designed to give users a frictionless communications experience. We could not be more excited to welcome them to the Nasdaq family of the world's most innovative companies."

