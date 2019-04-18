VanillaSoft Recognized as Service Provider of the Year at 2019 AA-ISP Leadership Summit

CHICAGO, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, is pleased to announce that it has received the Service Provider of the Year Award at the annual American Association of Inside Sales Professionals (AA-ISP) Leadership Summit in Chicago. Based on client satisfaction, the AA-ISP Service Provider of the Year Award is a reflection of VanillaSoft's importance to inside sales professionals around the world. Two other vendors - Factor 8 , a sales rep and manager training company, and ConnectAndSell , a sales acceleration company - were also recognized as Service Providers of the Year.

Each year, the AA-ISP evaluates the organizations that appear in the AA-ISP Service Provider Directory based on a rigorous member feedback process. AA-ISP members are asked to provide an honest assessment of their experience and overall satisfaction with the various service providers. When the results were tallied, VanillaSoft had received the highest proportion of consistently positive ratings overall.

"Whenever an award is customer-driven we take it as a special point of pride," said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. "Members of the AA-ISP are the creme-de-la-creme of inside sales and sales development professionals and that makes their recognition especially rewarding to everyone at VanillaSoft."

"The AA-ISP awards committee review responses for all nominations and concluded that VanillaSoft's feedback was overwhelmingly excellent and we are pleased to recognize the company as the 2019 Service Provider of the Year," states Bob Perkins, founder and chairman of the AA-ISP.

The AA-ISP Service Provider of the Year Award is the most recent recognition for VanillaSoft. In 2018, the company was cited as an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Engagement Platforms, 2019 ; and received a "Hot Vendor" award at the Aragon Research Hot Vendor, Innovation, and Women in Tech Awards 2018 .

"Recognition is always welcome," said Hood, "but the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that we are delivering incredible value to our clients and playing a part in their success."

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry's most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft's queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .

About AA-ISP

Bringing together growth-oriented sales leaders, sales reps, marketing professionals and revenue executives, the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals (AA-ISP) provides workshops, conferences, chapter meetups and other resources to help its members better understand industry trends, challenges and opportunities for growth.

