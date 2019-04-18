

Global Bioenergies: Pierre Levi and Alain Fanet join the Board of Directors





Evry (France), 18 April 2019

As today's General Meeting of Shareholders came to an end, Global Bioenergies announced the election of two new independent directors to the Board: Pierre Lévi, the former CEO of Faurecia and then the Salins Group, and Alain Fanet, who has headed several innovative companies.

Said Pierre Lévi: "I've been following the developments of Global Bioenergies for many years. The process developed by the company is a disruptive innovation applicable to a range of chemical and energy markets. Now it is all about transforming this technological asset into economic reality."

Alain Fanet added: "I can bring Global Bioenergies my knowledge and experience in a field I know well, the industrial and commercial deployment of innovation. The company has great potential and the next chapter promises to be very exciting."

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, concluded: "This strengthening of the Board of Directors is a seal on the company's evolution. The contribution of Pierre Lévi and Alain Fanet will help the company reach success in the next phase."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is the only company in the world to have developed a conversion process for renewable resources (residual sugars, agricultural and forestry waste) into isobutene, one of the petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into ingredients for cosmetics, petrol, kerosene, LPG and plastics. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, conducts trials on its demo plant in Germany and is preparing the first full-sized plant in a Joint‐Venture with Cristal Union. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

www.global-bioenergies.com

