SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNDA SYNH WSR FSNN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019

Get additional information about VNDA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019

Get additional information about SYNH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Class Period: May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019

Get additional information about WSR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/whitestone-reit-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQCM: FSNN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Class Period: August 14, 2018 and April 2, 2019

Get additional information about FSNN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fusion-connect-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com