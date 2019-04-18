The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KHC, ZGNX, BA and MWA

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Class Period: July 6, 2015 to February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting ("ZBB") and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company's organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company's pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that "main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese" were "tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018"; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company's Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

According to the complaint, Zogenix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Class Period: January 8, 2019 to March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges The Boeing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed "hacks" created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as "optional" add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety "options"; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing's new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing's public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 to August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Mueller Water Products, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the Company's financial statements; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

