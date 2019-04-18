CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CORT, AVEO, DPLO and MBT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT)

Class Period: August 2, 2017 - February 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Diplomat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)

Class Period: March 19, 2014 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MTS and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MTS knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MTS' level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MTS would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

