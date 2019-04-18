CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STMP, WTW, NIO and AAPL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Class Period: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019

Allegations: Stamps.com Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

Allegations: Weight Watchers International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances, which were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, NIO Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO's sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about NIO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Class Period: November 2, 2018 - January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Allegations: Apple Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple's pricing power in greater China, one of Apple's most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple's iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company's financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company's flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company's revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

