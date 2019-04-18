ALYI - Alternet Systems Presents $50 Million African Electric Vehicle Strategy

DALLAS, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today published a presentation to provide details on the company's plan to create over $50 million in value from its African strategy. The company announced on Friday last week, the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a ReVolt Electric Motorcycle assembly plant in Kenya that includes an initial $20 million order of 2,000 ReVolt Electric Motorcycles. The company also announced a second LOI agreement that leads to a potential contract where ALYI secures a leadership role in a global electric vehicle institution that is expected to contribute substantially to the ongoing advance of electric vehicle technology worldwide. The second LOI would also lead to substantial revenue generation in addition to the $20 million order for 2,000 ReVolt Electric Motorcycles. The presentation below and included on the Company's website elaborates further on the overall plan to create over $50 million in value from the ALYI African strategy and how the African strategy fits into the Company's overall business plan.

Alternet Systems Energy Storage Innovation Overview



In a world proliferating exponentially with demands for more electric energy, electric energy storage demands more innovation. To date, the energy storage market has been dominated by seeking efficiencies within existing technologies or attempts to corner the market on raw materials for constructing legacy energy storage solutions. Batteries are not the long-term solution and lithium is not the ultimate solution. While inventors in energy storage are hard at work, their inventions remain in basements, garages and rarely visited university laboratories. ALYI's management is focused on bring energy storage innovation into the mainstream market.



ALYI management believes the best way to innovate is to concentrate on applications of a technology, not the technology itself. Instead of just working on energy storage, ALYI works on applications for energy storage. The best applications to work on are those that can contribute to the biggest change. For instance, when it comes to electric vehicles, instead of working to replace existing transportation solutions in developed markets with new electric transportation solutions, ALYI is bringing electric transportation solutions where there is a transportation shortage in general. Hence the African strategy.



African Electric Vehicle Assembly Plant And Initial $20 Million Order



ALYI's ReVolt Electric Motorcycle with side care is a good market entry fit for the Africa. Specifically, it's a good fit for the shared vehicle market where motorcycle taxis are already a culturally accepted norm. Better yet, with a local assembly plant, ALYI can contribute to the local economy helping to improve future consumer purchasing power.

Accordingly, ALYI has entered into an LOI to build an agreement with partners in Kenya to establish an electric vehicle assembly plant in Kenya for producing first electric motorcycles and later additional electric vehicle models all for distribution through the African continent. The intended agreement to result from the LOI includes an initial $20 million order of 2,000 ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be assembled in the new assembly plant.



Brand-Name Partnership And $50 Million African Strategy Total Value



Focusing innovation on applications that can make substantial changes is the foundation of a good technology innovation strategy, but garnering the resources requires building investment community interest and demand. Accordingly, ALYI is looking to build partnerships with well know, existing brand name outfits that can contribute to building investment community interest and demand. The second LOI signed by ALYI in Kenya last week is specifically targeted at building such a brand name partnership that can in turn win investment community interest and demand. ALYI has to keep the brand name under wraps at the moment, but management anticipates the LOI will result in an agreement within the next 30 to 60 days where the brand-name will be disclosed. The agreement has the potential to result in substantial revenue generation which would supplement the $20 million revenue anticipated with the motorcycle order bringing the total value of the ALYI strategy in Africa to $50 million.



ALYI Hemp Lithium Military And Quarter Of A Million Dollars In 2018 Sales



The African Strategy is just one of ALYI's initiatives. ALYI continues with its existing initiatives to improve the efficacy of the prevalent use of lithium as a material for batteries. ALYI also continues with its current initiatives to have hemp utilized as a better resource for energy storage than lithium or other currently utilized materials. ALYI's recent partnership with Nouveau (OTC:NOUV) to build a hemp cultivation facility in New York State is well underway. ALYI continues with its existing energy storage innovation efforts in the military sector. In fact, ALYI just filed its 2018 annual financial statement reporting a quarter of a million dollars generating from consulting revenue in the military sector. The African Strategy outlined herein, is a major step forward that both compliments and enhances the company's other initiatives. The African Strategy is not the company's only major new project in the works. Look for a lithium sector related acquisition development in the works to soon be disclosed.



