Michele Buck Announces New Leaders to Hershey Executive Team

HERSHEY, Pa., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today announced new executive leaders who will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck.



Voskuil will join Hershey on May 13 and will lead the company's global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations.





"These appointments are testament to Hershey's internal succession planning and its ability to attract deeply experienced talent and expertise from outside of the company," said Buck. "As Hershey advances its vision of becoming an innovative snacking powerhouse, these executive changes bring business continuity, exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and strategic experiences and perspectives to take our business to the next level."

The following leaders join Hershey's executive leadership team:

Steve Voskuil, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – Voskuil will join Hershey on May 13 and will lead the company's global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations. He will be responsible for creating shareholder value by driving balanced top- and bottom-line growth for the company in the short and long term. Voskuil joins Hershey from Avanos Medical, a global medical device company, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2014. He previously served as a senior finance executive at Kimberly-Clark with strong operational management experience in addition to his deep financial expertise. Voskuil brings the right blend of strategic, operational, and transformative leadership that will help accelerate Hershey's growth agenda. Voskuil succeeds Patricia Little, who, as previously announced, will retire in May.

Rohit Grover, President, International – Grover, currently Vice President and General Manager, Greater China, has been promoted to President, International, effective June 1. Grover will be responsible for Hershey's international businesses including its scale markets, focused emerging markets and export priorities. Grover began his 20-year career in marketing at Colgate Palmolive and MTV in India, and has since worked in nearly all of Hershey's international markets. Grover has a proven track record of transforming businesses and cultures to drive growth and profitability. Most recently, he designed and led the turnaround of Hershey's China business, including restructuring the portfolio and operating model, a key contributor to returning profitability to Hershey's International business.

Grover succeeds Steven Schiller, who intends to pursue new senior management opportunities outside of Hershey. "Steven has a bright future ahead of him, and I look forward to staying connected as he pursues new opportunities," Buck continued. "I thank him for his many contributions to our company over the past decade."

Terry O'Day, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Data Officer – Hershey continues to underscore the importance of its enterprise digital transformation. To that end, O'Day will transition to full-time leadership of these efforts effective June 1. O'Day will continue to oversee Hershey's end-to-end technology and data strategy, including management of the company's information technology and important enterprise resource planning initiatives, which remain on track.

Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer – Reiman, previously Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer effective June 1. Reiman, a veteran of Hershey for more than 20 years, has operated in senior executive roles leading all aspects of the supply chain including manufacturing, engineering, supply chain planning and logistics across Hershey's U.S. and International businesses while delivering superior quality, customer service, margin expansion and growth.

Continuing in their executive leadership roles reporting to Michele Buck are:

Damien Atkins , Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Todd Tillemans , President, U.S.

, President, U.S. Kevin Walling , Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Beth West, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa. and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany



Media Contact:

Leigh Horner, 717-508-1247

lhorner@hersheys.com

Investor Contact:

Melissa Poole, 717-534-7556

mpoole@hersheys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3b6020c-8f08-43cb-9a6f-956bd7dd4df6