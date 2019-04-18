Indico Founder to Speak at 2019 Spark+AI Summit

BOSTON, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico founder and CTO Slater Victoroff will be a featured presenter at Spark+AI Summit 2019 in San Francisco next week. Victoroff will co-present a deep-dive technical session with Swoop founder and CTO Sim Simeonov on the effective application of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the context of preserving sensitive data.

Spark+AI Summit 2019 takes place April 23-25 at the Moscone West Convention Center in downtown San Francisco. The event has become "the world's largest Big Data event" focused on Apache Spark, providing the venue for thousands of engineers, scientists, analysts and executives to share knowledge and receive expert training.

Victoroff and Simeonov's session, titled Great Models with Great Privacy: Optimizing ML and AI Over Sensitive Data , will look at the growing perception that privacy concerns are dampening innovation in machine learning and artificial intelligence when applied to sensitive data. Using practical examples from production environments involving personal and sensitive data, the speakers will introduce a wide range of techniques – from simple hashing to advanced embeddings – for high-accuracy, privacy-safe model development. The session will take place on Wednesday. April 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Moscone West Convention Center.

