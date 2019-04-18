Ideal Power to Host Business Update and First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET
AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR), a semiconductor and power conversion technology company, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
Ideal Power Chairman, CEO and President Dr. Lon Bell, CFO Tim Burns and B-TRAN Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 1, 2019
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-800-458-4148
|International dial-in number:
|1-323-794-2597
|Conference ID:
|2954951
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134182 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through June 1, 2019.
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921
|International replay number:
|1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|2954951
About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is a semiconductor and power conversion technology company focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch expected to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. B-TRANs offer the potential to improve efficiency and system economics of a wide variety of power converter applications including electrified vehicle traction drives, energy storage applications, photovoltaic (PV) inverters and wind converters, variable frequency (VFD) motor drives, and AC and DC power control applications. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.
Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
MZ North America
www.mzgroup.us
Chris Tyson
IPWR@mzgroup.us
1.949.491.8235