Green Thumb Industries (GTI) To Hold First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 30, 2019

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner-operator of the high growth national retail chain Rise™, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close.



The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-273-8145 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-5400 (International) with conference ID: 9458208. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of GTI's website at https://www.gtigrows.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to safe and effective cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 11 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 77 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 600 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

