Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Syneos, Weight Watchers, and Mattel and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Class Period: November 4, 2015 - February 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Weight Watchers' business, operations and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; that diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers typically experienced, made it highly unlikely that the company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; that Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; and that a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits.

Mattel, Inc. (NASAQ: MAT)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for the company's products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) the company had an excess of product supply; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

