Stifel to Acquire Mooreland Partners

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mooreland Partners, a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Mooreland Partners, with a team of nearly 60 professionals, operates out of offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, and Frankfurt. Since its founding in 2003, the firm has successfully completed more than 250 M&A and capital raising transactions for mid-market clients principally in North America and Europe, across all major verticals in the technology ecosystem. Mooreland Partners has built a strong reputation with the private equity and venture capital community as a collaborative firm with deep domain knowledge and a strong track record of completing domestic and cross-border M&A transactions.

On a combined basis, Stifel and Mooreland advised on more technology M&A transactions valued under $1 billion than any other firm during the period 2010 through 2018.

"Technology is a sector that has been, and continues to be, a cornerstone of Stifel's investment banking platform," said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. "Through this combination, we are doubling the size of our overall technology practice and significantly enhancing our presence in Europe and Silicon Valley."

"We share the same passion as the Stifel team for the technology sector," said Patrick Seely, Managing Partner at Mooreland Partners. "Stifel's capabilities across a wide-range of investment banking solutions will give us the opportunity to deliver a broader set of financial products to the entrepreneurs, private equity funds, and venture capital investors we have been serving in North America, Europe, Israel, and beyond. We see multiple synergies and believe that, together with Stifel, our combined technology practice is poised for significant growth."

After the closing of the transaction, Patrick Seely will become Co-Head of Stifel's Technology Investment Banking group, alongside Stifel's current Head of Technology Investment Banking, Cole Bader.

"This combination is an excellent cultural fit," said Thom Weisel, Co-Chairman of the Board of Stifel. "Stifel and Mooreland take the same collaborative, client-centric approach to ensure consistently successful outcomes for our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Mooreland team to Stifel."

Over the last 20 years, Stifel's Technology Investment Banking team has completed more than 300 M&A transactions representing approximately more than $100 billion in aggregate transaction value and more than 650 capital markets transactions totaling more than $150 billion in value.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com .

Mooreland Partners Company Information

Founded in 2003, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry with offices in New York, Silicon Valley, London and Frankfurt. Mooreland's team of nearly 60 professionals delivers deep industry domain knowledge and extensive transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including enterprise software and services, electronics and applied technologies, communication technologies, digital media and marketing, consumer content and e-commerce as well as fintech. Our success can be attributed to a culture that fosters collaboration on a global scale, a keen sector focus that supports in-depth understanding of trends and innovations impacting our clients, years of experience structuring and negotiating complex transactions, and a dedication that comes from a team that knows first-hand the responsibilities of being an investor and entrepreneur. To learn more about Mooreland Partners, please visit: www.moorelandpartners.com.

