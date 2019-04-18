The Dixie Group 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
DALTON, Ga., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
|To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-355-1003
Conference ID No. 9856906
|To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may
be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website, www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
|An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the
conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.
CONTACT:
Jon Faulkner
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5814
jon.faulkner@dixiegroup.com