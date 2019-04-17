Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Duluth Holdings Inc. Investors (DLTH)

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Duluth Holdings Inc. ("Duluth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLTH ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On April 4, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the period ended February 3, 2019, citing "challenges with systems implementation and late deliveries of product" and "inventory that was misaligned to the timing of sales and not distributed optimally throughout the network."

On this news, shares of Duluth fell $5.94 per share, or over 25%, to close at $17.60 on April 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.