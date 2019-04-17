HCSG CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) of the May 21, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Healthcare Services Group securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/HCSG

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

HCSG@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by strategically rounding up the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") metric for over a decade.

On March 4, 2019, Defendants announced the SEC has been investigating the Company's EPS rounding and reporting practices since November 2017.

This news drove the price of Healthcare Services Group shares sharply lower that day to close at $32.78.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether Defendants improperly rounded up the Company's reported EPS and, if so, the extent to which investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

