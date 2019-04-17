Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call April 26, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTB) (the "Company"), today announced it will report first quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26. Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Alberto Peraza, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call, joined by Miguel Palacios, Chief Business Officer, that morning at 9:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation's website, www.mercantilbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-963-0635 or 630-652-5876 (international). The conference ID number is 9198258. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-963-0635

International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5876

Conference ID: 9198258

Webcast: https://investor.mercantilbank.com/

About Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.mercantilbank.com or investor.mercantilbank.com.