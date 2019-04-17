Whitestone REIT Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Officers and Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized securities attorney Andrew J. Brown, founder of The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown, announces an investigation into legal claims against the officers and Board of Directors of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR).

On April 16, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Whitestone REIT securities between May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019 (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; and (3) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 overstated revenues.

These alleged false and misleading statements made by Defendants caused investors to suffer as shares fell more than 8% in one day.

Based upon the allegations in the filed class action complaint, the Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is investigating legal claims involving violations of federal securities laws by the Company's Officers and Directors. The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is an investor and consumer-dedicated litigation firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex consumer and securities class action litigation. www.thebrownlawfirm.com

If you are a Whitestone REIT shareholder and want to learn more about the investigation and pending lawsuit, contact Andrew J. Brown at info@thebrownlawfirm.com. There is no cost or fee to you. If you wish to be appointed lead plaintiff of the proposed class you must make the request no later than June 17, 2019.

