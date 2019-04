Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2019 First Quarter Results & Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation ("Parkland") (TSX:PKI) expects to announce its 2019 first quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, May 2, 2019 to discuss the results.



To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1985616/DF7D3C78C608DF8C797A716E1CE5B7A1

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0605 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 86334895).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

Annual General Meeting

Parkland will also hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT). The meeting will be held at the Metropolitan Conference Centre in Calgary, AB.

About Parkland Fuel Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.