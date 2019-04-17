Stornoway Announces Changes to Senior Management

LONGUEUIL, Québec, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stornoway Diamond Corporation (TSX-SWY) (the "Corporation" or "Stornoway") announces the appointment of Mr. Dino Rambidis as Chief Financial Officer of Stornoway, effective immediately, replacing Mr. Orin Baranowsky, who has decided to step down from his current role. Mr. Baranowsky will remain with the company up to the end of May 2019 to ensure an orderly transition and will provide support to Mr. Rambidis. In addition, Stornoway is pleased to also announce the promotion of Ms. Annie Torkia Lagacé as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary.



Mr. Rambidis is a chartered professional accountant with more than 30 years of experience in senior financial management positions with public and private companies across multiple industries, notably in the financial sector. Prior to joining Stornoway, he served as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance at Fiera Capital, Vice President, Finance and Operations at PSP Investments, and Senior Director, Finance at TAL Global Asset Management.

Ms. Torkia-Lagacé has been Vice-President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel of Stornoway since 2014 and has several years of experience in business development, corporate finance and public company governance. She has played an important role in the governance of the Corporation's projects since joining Stornoway.

Patrick Godin, President and CEO of Stornoway, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Dino, who is a seasoned leader with extensive financial experience, and is a valuable addition to our leadership team. I would also like to thank Orin Baranowsky for his commitment and significant contributions over the past six years. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Orin during this period and could always count on his loyalty and integrity, and I sincerely wish him continued success in the future.''

"Annie has been a long-time loyal colleague, who successfully combines law and finance. She has distinguished herself through her hard work, her precision and her ability to develop effective business strategies. Her significant contribution to the organization is recognized by our partners and appreciated by her colleagues. Her promotion is an acknowledgment of her expanded responsibilities and her perseverance.''

ABOUT STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION

Stornoway is a Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. A growth-oriented company, Stornoway owns a 100% interest in the world-class Renard Mine, Québec's first diamond mine. The head office of Stornoway is located at 1111 St. Charles Ouest, Bureau 400, Tour Ouest, Longueuil, Québec, J4K 5G4.

