BrandSafway earns record 23 AFPM awards

KENNESAW, Ga., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to build on their commitment to safety excellence, 23 BrandSafway refinery and plant crews earned the Contractor Safety Achievement Award from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their outstanding safety records in 2018.

"We are thrilled to break our own record by receiving 23 awards from AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees," said Paul Amedee, BrandSafway vice president of Global Environmental Health and Safety. "This national recognition reinforces our dedication to the culture of safety that employees and contractors live out each day."

BrandSafway team members receiving the honor for their 2018 safety efforts include:

Chevron Corporation – Chevron Richmond; El Segundo Refinery; Pascagoula Refinery

BASF Corporation – Geismar Works

Delek US – Krotz Springs Refinery

ExxonMobil Chemical Co. – Baton Rouge Chemical Plant

ExxonMobil Refining & Supply – Baton Rouge Refinery

LyondellBasell Industries – Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant

Marathon Petroleum Corporation – Anacortes Refinery

PBF Energy– Chalmette Refinery; Delaware City Refinery; Paulsboro Refinery

Phillips 66 – Alliance Refinery; Ferndale Refinery; Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex

Shell Oil Products U.S. – Convent Refinery; Norco Chemical Plant; Puget Sound Refinery

Total Petrochemicals USA, Inc. – Carville Styrenics Plant

Valero Energy Corporation – Texas City Refinery

Valero Refining Company – St. Charles Refinery; Valero Memphis Refinery; Valero Meraux Refinery

In 2018, BrandSafway earned the Contractor Safety Achievement award for 19 sites.

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention in the 117 refineries and more than 230 petrochemical manufacturing facilities the association represents. The award recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular AFPM-member facility with no major workplace-related injuries, while exemplifying strong and consistent safety processes. The AFPM Safety Awards are part of a comprehensive program developed by the association's Safety & Health Committee, and awards are presented to facilities and contractors who promote accident prevention. Qualifications for awards are based on records from the OSHA 300A Summary and API 754 Process Safety Collection.

BrandSafway will be honored on Thursday, April 25, at the Safety Awards Event during the 2019 National Occupational & Process Safety Conference and Exhibition in Grapevine, Texas.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets. BrandSafway, a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, has nearly $5 billion in revenue, approximately 32,000 employees and over 330 locations in 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — scaffolding and other work access solutions, insulation, coatings, specialty services, and forming and shoring — BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance, turnaround and refurbishment needs as well as new construction, capital-driven upgrades and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management. For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com .

