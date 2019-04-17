European Dividend Growth Fund Announces ETF Conversion Date

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:EDGF) Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of European Dividend Growth Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that the Fund will convert into an exchange traded fund (the "Conversion") called Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF (the "ETF") at the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 23, 2019. Unitholders of the Fund approved the Conversion at a special meeting held on February 14, 2019. Commencing April 23, 2019, the new ticker symbol of the ETF will be EDGF.



The benefits of the Conversion are as follows:

Lower Management Fee and MER: The management fee payable by the ETF will be reduced from the Fund's current level of 1.25% of net asset value ("NAV") plus applicable taxes to 0.75% of NAV plus applicable taxes. The Manager also intents to waive a portion of the management fee of the ETF and/or reimburse the ETF to ensure that the sum of the management fee and operating expenses, in each case inclusive of GST/HST, is limited to approximately 0.95% of the NAV of the ETF.



Enhanced Flexibility of the Investment Strategy: The investment strategy of the ETF expands the investment universe and allows for greater flexibility in the ETF's portfolio after the Conversion.



Better Trading Price Relative to NAV per Unit and Reduced Bid/Ask Spread: The Manager anticipates that an improvement in the trading price of the units of the Fund (relative to the NAV per unit of the Fund) will provide a meaningful increase in value for Unitholders. It is expected that the bid/ask spreads will be significantly reduced from the Fund's bid/ask spread. This is beneficial to investors because a smaller bid/ask spread is expected to result in lower effective cost to buy or sell ETF units.



Increased Trading Liquidity: The ETF is expected to realize improved trading liquidity compared to the Fund's previous levels. Investors are expected to be able to buy or sell large blocks of ETF units without substantially impacting the trading price of the ETF.



Potential for Lower Expenses per Unit due to Growth: As the ETF will distribute units on a continuous basis, it will have the potential to increase the number of such units outstanding through the issuance of new units, thereby spreading its operating expenses across more units and reducing expenses per unit.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds and mutual funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

