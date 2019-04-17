HOFD, APC, and BRSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



HomeFed Corporation (OTC QB: HOFD ) regarding possible violations of law related to HomeFed's agreement to be acquired by Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. for $38.00 in cash or Jeffries common stock for each share of HomeFed owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-homefed-corporation .

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC ) regarding possible violations of law related to Anadarko's agreement to be acquired by Chevron Corporation for $16.25 in cash and 0.3869 shares of Chevron for each share of Anadarko owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-anadarko-petroleum-corporation .

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS ) regarding possible violations of law related to Global Brass' agreement to be acquired by Wieland-Werke AG for $44.00 in cash for each Global Brass share owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

