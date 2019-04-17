Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Strategy Update

JASPER, Ind., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after the close of the market.



The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EST to review its financial performance. In addition, management will unveil the pillars of its long-term strategy under the direction of its newly appointed CEO, Kristie Juster.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014. The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International creates design driven, innovative furnishings sold through our family of brands: Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality. Our diverse portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. Our values and integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Guiding Principles and creating a culture of caring that establishes us as an employer of choice. "We Build Success" by establishing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

For additional information contact:

Dennis Gerber

Telephone 812.482.1600

mail to: Dennis.Gerber@KimballInternational.com