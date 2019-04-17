ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs issued a sources sought notice for engineering warehouse forklifts. In particular, they are looking for a small business to fulfill the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, entities may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

423830, Industrial Machinery and Equipment Merchant Wholesalers, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. May 1, 2019 is the response date for this notice. Additional details of the requirements can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal.

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Responses are to be sent to Stacy Fratzel (stacy.fratzel@va.gov) and Mike Crader (michael.crader@va.gov). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses.



