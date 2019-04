Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

PARAMUS, N.J., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER'S, INC. (NYSE:ALX) today announced that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander's operations, will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander's may be discussed.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 48545290. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019 through May 30, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 48545290#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado's website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

