Dr. Neil Fassina reappointed for second term as AU President

ATHABASCA, Alberta, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Governors of Athabasca University is pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr. Neil Fassina as President of Athabasca University. The announcement was made today in Edmonton by Vivian Manasc, Board Chair. The appointment is for a five-year term and will extend Dr. Fassina through to October 10, 2026.



"We are extremely fortunate to have a distinguished leader with such an impressive track record at the helm for a second term at the university," said Manasc. "Dr. Fassina has worked tirelessly since his initial appointment to enhance the university's reputation in Alberta and beyond. With Neil's expertise, skills and unmatched passion, we are evolving Athabasca University into the leading digital and distributed learning institution in the world."

On October 11, 2016, Dr. Fassina became Athabasca University's eighth President . Shortly after his appointment and on behalf of the university community, he introduced Imagine: Transforming Lives, Transforming Communities . This five-year strategic plan builds on AU's rich history as an innovator and disruptor of higher education and positions the distinctive digital-first university to take on the challenges of the 21st Century's learners.

Since the beginning of his tenure, Dr. Fassina has continued to champion a historic evolution in the way AU operates and connects with the learning community. He has also garnered timely support for innovative projects and partnerships that will strengthen the University and benefit learners for generations to come.

Dr. Fassina also serves on the Executive Committee of the International Council for Open and Distance Education, the leading global membership organization for the open and distance education community based in Oslo, Norway; and serves as Chair of Post-Secondary Presidents of Alberta (COPPOA).