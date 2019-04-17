Operators of Mongohouse.com Admit to Data Breach

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) is confirming that the Federal Court of Canada has issued an Order against the operators of Mongohouse.com for their unauthorized access and use of TREB's MLS® data, including granting a permanent injunction.



The Court has affirmed TREB's right to protect its proprietary and copyright information and stop any unlawful attempts to sell or monetize TREB MLS® data.

"TREB Members have invested significantly over many years to develop the TREB MLS® System. Putting an end to unauthorized uses protects the integrity of the MLS® and is ultimately good for the home buying and selling public," said TREB President Gurcharan (Garry) Bhaura.

TREB has been working with Members to ensure that home buyers and sellers have access to important real estate data on their brokers' password-protected VOWs (Virtual Office Websites), without compromising consumers' privacy rights and/or private information.

"The operators of Mongohouse.com have acknowledged that they were not authorized to access the TREB MLS® system and that their actions were wrong in doing so. They have cooperated with TREB to thwart further such abuses of the TREB MLS® system and its contents," said TREB CEO John DiMichele.

TREB will continue to develop and offer innovative new services to support REALTORS® as they grow their businesses online.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.com (416) 443-8158

TREB is Canada's largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

