NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2019 first quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on April 25, 2019 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.



The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 3589503. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 800-585-8367, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 3589503. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell® is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

