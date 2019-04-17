REPEAT - UPDATE: More than 50 actions against PC cuts to education and health care will be held on April 17, says OFL

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontarians are rising up to fight cuts and privatization of the public services families depend on. More than 50 actions are expected on Wednesday, April 17 when communities across Ontario take action against the cuts to education and health care that were announced in the PC budget on April 11.



Actions across the province include banner drops, public rallies, visits to the offices of Conservative MPPs, workplace actions in support of public services, and community outreach blitzes.

"The people of this province did not vote to have their public services cut and privatized so that businesses can receive $1.4 billion in corporate tax relief in 2019 alone," said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley. "The PCs underestimate the people of this province, who will come together to protect the public services we all need. This budget puts profits before people, which will cost Ontario for years to come. Ontarians are saying ‘no,' and it is time for the government to listen to the people and stop cuts to education and health care."

"Ontario's spending on public services per person is the lowest in Canada," said Ontario Federation of Labour Secretary-Treasurer Patty Coates. "The PC budget's cuts will mean that students will fall through the cracks and families will have less access to health care. It is shameful for the government to force students and families to pay for government cuts."

The PC budget included cuts to child care, education, post-secondary education, health care, legal aid, and the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs.

"There is no one in Ontario who will not be affected by the cuts in this budget," said OFL Vice-President Ahmad Gaied. "This government is doing whatever it can to benefit the very wealthy and leave vulnerable Ontarians behind. We are the majority, and we will fight like hell to stop this."

The OFL Power of Many is a campaign by the Ontario Federation of Labour and its allies in communities across Ontario, working together to protect and win decent work laws, strong public services, along with equality and justice, as well as safe and healthy communities for all.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

Scroll below for a list of actions on April 17:

Interview opportunity: Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley will be speaking at 8:45 a.m. at David Lewis Public School at 130 Fundy Bay Blvd, Scarborough, ON, M1W 3G1.

BRANTFORD

Grand Erie Elementary Teachers' Federation

5:30PM-8:30PM - 49 Dalkeith Dr. Brantford, ON N3P 1M1

CHATHAM

MPP Rick Nicholls Chatham Office

3:00PM-5:00PM - 111 Heritage Rd. Suite 100 Chatham, ON N7M 5W7

CORNWALL

Corner of 2nd St. E and Glengarry Blvd

2:30PM-3:30PM - 1320 Second St E. Cornwall, ON K6H 2B7

5:00PM-6:00PM - 1320 Second St E. Cornwall, ON K6H 2B7

GUELPH

10:30AM Banner Drop – Wyndham Bridge

12:00PM Seniors rally protecting our public health care system – Quebec Street Mall

2:30PM Tim Horton's Speedvale Plaza

6:00-7:30PM Market at Waverly Dr. School

KINGSTON

Downtown Transfer Point

5:00PM-6:00PM - Corner of Bagot and Princess Kingston, ON K7L 1B1

LONDON

Advanced Medical Group Walk-In Clinic

12:00PM-1:00PM

LONDON

Ministry of Education

4:00PM-5:30PM - 217 York St. London, ON N6A 5P9

NORTH BAY

MPP Vic Fedeli Office

4:30PM-5:30PM 165 Main St E. North Bay, ON P1B 1A9

OSHAWA

Oshawa Go Station

6:00AM-9:00AM - 915 Bloor St W. Oshawa, ON L1J 8M6

OTTAWA

Algonquin College, J Building, Link Table

8:00AM-11:00AM - 1385 Woodroffe Ave. Ottawa, ON K2G 3G7

OTTAWA

MPP Jeremy Roberts Office

12:00PM-1:00PM - 1580 Merivale Rd. Suite 500, Ottawa, ON K2G 4B5

PEEL

Brampton Gateway Terminal

5:00PM-7:00PM – 501 Main St S. Brampton, ON L6Y 1N6

PICKERING

Pickering Go Station

7:00AM-8:30AM - 1322 Bayly St. Pickering, ON L1W 1L8

SAULT STE. MARIE

Tim Hortons on Great Northern Rd & Second Line

3:00PM-5:00PM - 389 Great Northern Rd. Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4Z7

STRATFORD

Tim Horton's Parking Lot Erie St.

3:30PM-4:30PM - 693 Erie St. Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

THUNDER BAY

Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry

5:00PM-7:00PM - 435 James St S. Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6S8

TORONTO

St. George Subway Station

4:00PM-5:00PM - 139 Saint George St. Toronto, ON M5R 2L8

TORONTO OUTREACH

Between 8AM-5PM

McKee Public School, Major Intersection Yonge and Finch

Pleasant Public School, Major Intersection Steeles and Bathurst

RJ Lang Public School, Major Intersection Yonge and Finch

Briarcrest Public School, Major Intersection Eglinton and Renforth

James S Bell Junior Middle School, Major Intersection: Lakeshore Dr. and Kipling

Twentieth Street Public School, Major Intersection: Islington and Lakeshore

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, Major Intersection: Bloor and Royal York

Humberwood Downs Junior Middle School, Major Intersection: 427 and Finch

Greenholme Junior Middle School, Major Intersection: Kipling and Albion

Glenview Senior Public School, Major Intersection: Lawrence and Avenue

Regina Mundi Catholic School, Major Intersection: Lawrence and Caledonia

West Preparatory Junior Public School, Major Intersection: Eglinton and Bathurst

David Lewis Public School, Major Intersection: Warden and McNicoll

Centennial Road Junior Public School, Major Intersection: Centennial and Lawson (Port Union)

Cardinal Leger Catholic School, Major Intersection: Ellesmere and Conlins

Ionview Public School, Major Intersection: Kennedy and Eglinton

Knob Hill Public School, Major Intersection: Lawrence and Brimley

St. Lawrence Catholic School, Major Intersection: Kennedy and Lawrence

WATERLOO

Waterloo Town Square

5:00PM-7:00PM - 75 King St S.Waterloo, ON N2J 1P2

YORK REGION OUTREACH

Between 8AM-5PM

Black Walnut Public School

Mount Joy Public School - Please arrive at 7:50 am

Franklin Street Public School - Please arrive at 7:50 am

Barbara Reid Public School

Glad Park Public School - Please arrive at 7:50 am

Clearmeadow Public School

St. John Chrysostom Catholic Schoo) Major intersection: Yonge & Mullock

Charles Howitt Public School

Our Lady of Hope Catholic School Major intersection: Bathurst & Bloomington

St. Veronica Catholic School Major intersection: Weston & Major Mac)

San Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School Major intersection: 16th & McCowan Rd.

Pope Francis Catholic Elementary School Major intersection: Hwy 27 & Nashville Rd.





