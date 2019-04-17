Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition by Smith & Nephew plc

COLUMBIA, Md., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing and marketing products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine, announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of Osiris to Smith & Nephew plc ("Smith & Nephew") through the consummation of a merger of Osiris with and into an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith & Nephew (the "Subsidiary") without a vote of the Osiris stockholders in accordance with Section 3-106.1 of the Maryland General Corporation Law. A majority of the outstanding shares of Osiris common stock were tendered in the tender offer. In the second-step merger, each share of Osiris common stock that was not purchased by Smith & Nephew in the tender offer (other than shares directly owned by the Subsidiary or by any subsidiary of Osiris) has been converted into the right to receive $19.00 per share in cash, without interest, subject to any required withholding of taxes, which is the same cash price per share as was paid in the tender offer. As a result of the merger, Osiris became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith & Nephew and Osiris' shares will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.



