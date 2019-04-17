Results of Lumega-Z Data to be Presented at ARVO

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.'s (the "Company") Scientific Advisory Board member, Dr. William Sponsel will be presenting an abstract at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology ("ARVO") 2019 Annual Meeting in Vancouver, Canada, which will be held from April 28, 2019 to May 2, 2019. The abstract (the "Abstract") is titled "Effect of oral Lumega-Z on pericentral FDT function in IOP-stabilized severe glaucoma" and has been made available on ARVO's website at https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/program/online-planner/



The study assessed the potential utility of the Company's medical food product, Lumega-Z, which is designed to restore the macular protective pigment layer. The abstract concludes that in patients who had ordered 12 consecutive month's supply of Lumega-Z, Lumega-Z treatment was associated with significant improvement in visual field function among patients with severe glaucoma who had previously shown degeneration despite having had excellent intraocular pressure control.

The study was conducted at (i) the School of Medicine, Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico, (ii) the Visual Sciences/Biomedical Engineering, UIW/UTSA in San Antonio, Texas, and (iii) the Ophthalmology Department of the New York Medical College.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is an ocular health sciences company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with an initial medical food product that addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"), and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment.

About VectorVision®

VectorVision® specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision®'s CSV-1000 device is considered the standard of care for clinical trials. VectorVision® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardion.

