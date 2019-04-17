AssetMark Closes on Acquisition of Global Financial Private Capital

CONCORD, Calif., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial, Inc., the parent company of AssetMark, Inc. a leading provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions, announced today that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Global Financial Private Capital.



"Today marks another significant milestone in our company's history," said Charles Goldman, President and CEO of AssetMark. "More importantly, this transaction allows us to serve even more financial advisors across the US, helping make a difference in their lives and the lives of their clients."

Global Financial advisors will benefit from AssetMark's broad range of well‐known investment solutions and custom high‐net-worth solutions, and compelling technology to quickly scale and grow their businesses. Advisors will have access to robust planning and analytic tools to share insights in visually dynamic ways and immediately demonstrate their value to their clients.

With more than 20 years of experience, AssetMark has a long history of helping advisors succeed, and offers dedicated thought leadership and practice management tools and resources to help them realize untapped opportunities and equip them for success. Through AssetMark's Premier Consultant program, advisors receive one‐on‐one practice management support, specialized services and invitations to exclusive meetings and events. Plus, AssetMark's service teams are segmented to provide advisors with the highest levels of service and support in the industry, including expert hands‐on guidance, operational support and overall efficiency.

RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to Global Financial Private Capital in this transaction.



About AssetMark, Inc.

AssetMark, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a leading independent provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors. The firm provides investment, relationship and practice management solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark, Inc., including its Savos and Aris divisions, has more than $49 billion in assets on its platform as of March 31, 2019 and a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years. For more information, visit assetmark.com or follow AssetMark on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Global Financial Private Capital, LLC

Global Financial Private Capital, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will operate as an affiliate of AssetMark, Inc.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

C33527 | 04/2019 | EXP 06/30/20

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Naco, Group Gordon

snaco@groupgordon.com

(212) 784 5698