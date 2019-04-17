Smart Communications™ Reveals Agenda for INNOVATE US 2019

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announced a robust agenda for INNOVATE 2019: Digital Transformation Made SMARTer . Featured keynote speakers include:



Rahaf Harfoush: The New York Times bestselling author and Digital Anthropologist will deliver insight into the hidden forces behind digital behavior and how enterprises can best respond.

Ellen Carney: Principal Analyst with Forrester research who will offer guidance for mastering digital transformation including providing insight into extending existing capabilities through digital, identifying opportunities to unlock new value and establishing the digital culture necessary for success.

Additional speakers include Smart Communications thought leaders and representatives from John Hancock, Humana, Stillwater Insurance Group, Blue Shield of California, Pekin Insurance, Motorists Insurance Group, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), and Wawanesa Insurance, among others.

Today, every enterprise is somewhere along the path to digital transformation. While some are just acknowledging the critical need, others are either deep into their efforts or ahead of the game and already reaping the benefits. All organizations are consistent in their understanding that customers have become more digital-centric, and they expect communications to be delivered accordingly—with 63 percent of customers indicating they are likely to switch vendors that do not meet their communications expectations1. For companies in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare in particular, digital transformation efforts can seem daunting. INNOVATE 2019 will empower leaders to face these challenges head on—and make Digital Transformation SMARTer.

INNOVATE, the only industry event of its kind, will take place at The Four Seasons in Miami on May 13-15. It is designed to help business users learn strategies and techniques to ensure they stay one step ahead of their customers and competitors by delivering exceptional and increasingly digital interactions at scale. The agenda includes numerous breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, and extended training opportunities on a wide range of topics including Upgrading Legacy for the Next Generation, The State of Meaningful Customer Conversations, Improving Sales Efficiency with Modern Document Generation within Salesforce, and many more.

"This is a pivotal year for customer communications and we are uniquely positioned to help enterprises exceed expectations and deliver incredibly rewarding experiences to their customers," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "We are thrilled to assemble global leaders in digital transformation and modern customer communications and look forward to seeing attendees fully embrace the exciting future that lies ahead."

To review the full agenda and complete list of speakers, or to register for the event, at which space is limited, visit https://www.smartcommunications.com/innovate-us-2019/ .

