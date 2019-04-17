Market Overview

Madalena Announces Management Appointment

Globe Newswire  
April 17, 2019 8:30am
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV:MVN, OTCQX:MDLNF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alejandro Augusto Penafiel has been appointed Vice President Growth and Capital effective April 1, 2019.

Mr. Penafiel has been a Director of Madalena since May 2017, acted as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company from May to July 2017, and was previously providing services to the company under the recently terminated Hispania Services Agreement thereafter until March 31, 2019.

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

For further information please contact:        

Jose David Penafiel 
Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: info@madalenaenergy.com
Phone: (403) 262-1901                   		 Ezequiel Martinez Ariet
Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: info@madalenaenergy.com
Phone: (403) 262-1901

                                                                                                                               

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Madalena.png

