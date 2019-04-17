Madalena Announces Management Appointment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV:MVN, OTCQX:MDLNF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alejandro Augusto Penafiel has been appointed Vice President Growth and Capital effective April 1, 2019.



Mr. Penafiel has been a Director of Madalena since May 2017, acted as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company from May to July 2017, and was previously providing services to the company under the recently terminated Hispania Services Agreement thereafter until March 31, 2019.

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

